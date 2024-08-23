Windsor man sparks community cleanup movement

Windsor resident Luke Zegel is taking action to clean up the city, one piece of litter at a time.

Zegel, who started the "Windsor Ontario Volunteer Litter Pickup" group on Facebook, is using social media to highlight and organize grassroots efforts to pick up trash around the city.

“Hey, it gets me out of the house and I'm talking to neighbors now,” he said.

The initiative began as a way for Zegel to get outside during the winter months, but it quickly evolved into a community effort.

Inspired by a similar movement in Kingston, Zegel brought the idea to Windsor when he moved to town to work on the Gordie Howe Bridge.

“It’s just litter, but it feels really good,” he said.

Zegel is usually out and about with his son Liam, but is now organizing his first big group cleanup for Saturday.

The passion project goes beyond just removing trash; it's about making a visible difference in the community.

“The before and after is what I really enjoy,” Zegel said.

“You go somewhere it doesn’t look so great, a little bit of work and boom, now it looks good. That’s my big payoff.”

The group's efforts have not only improved the appearance of neighborhoods but have also fostered a sense of community among residents.

Zegel recalled a heartwarming moment when a passerby handed him 40 cents.

“I think it’s all he had with him. Just the appreciation... you talk to people you wouldn’t have talked to otherwise.”

The cleanup efforts have also strengthened Zegel’s bond with his son.

“It’s just been really rewarding. We work together, so it’s a good father-son thing,” he said.

Zegel shared a touching moment when his son, who recently moved in with him, smiled as he watched Zegel teach a young boy how to pick-up litter.

“I could do this for 20 more years just based on that smile,” Zegel added.

Zegel said he wants to change the way people view their community.

“When I would drive through a neighborhood trying to get to Riverside and look at all this stuff, I had that response,” he said.

“If I go through there and clean it up or my group or whoever, people aren’t having that response anymore because there’s no litter. They’re just driving on to work and they can think about other things. It’s not bringing them down.”

Zegel is hoping to gather folks around 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the location still being decided.

Those interested in joining the cleanup efforts can find the group on Facebook by searching "Windsor Ontario Volunteer Litter Pickup."