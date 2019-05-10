

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man found guilty of killing a Huron County couple and a bartender in Windsor more than a decade ago has claimed he was sexually abused.

But it's a claim that was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada Thursday.

Jesse Imeson claimed he was abused at Maryvale Adolescent and Family Services, a youth treatment centre in Windsor.

Imeson said that led to his behavior as an adult, including the murders he commited in 2007.

Imeson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killings of Bill and Helene Regier, of Mount Carmel, Ont. and Windsor bartender Carlos Rivera.

The Supreme Court gave no reason for its dismissal.