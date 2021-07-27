Advertisement
Windsor man plans to visit family overseas with $500,000 lotto win
Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:36PM EDT
Xuan Nguyen of Windsor, Ont. won $500,000 playing Lotto Max. (Courtesy OLG)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is now $500,000 richer after cashing in on his Lotto Max ticket prize.
Xuan Nguyen a 59-year-old upholstery repairman won half a million dollars in the June 22 Lotto Max Draw. He shared a $1 million Maxmillions prize with another ticket.
“When I checked my ticket at the store and saw $500,000, I was happy! I left the store and went to work,” the regular Lotto Max and Lotto 64/9 player said.
Xuan said he’ll put his winnings in the bank for now.
“When it’s safe to travel again I will go back home to Vietnam to visit my sister,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Wyandotte Street.