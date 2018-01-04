

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been sentenced to one year of probation and a $2,500 fine after a crash that claimed the life of a young LaSalle woman.

Kyle Colthurst, 32, was sentenced in Superior Court Thursday after being found guilty of one count of dangerous driving.

“He essentially had mixed reaction,” says defence lawyer Brian Dube. “He obviously didn’t want a jail term, but has heartfelt remorse for the victim and her family.”

The April 2014 crash killed 20-year-old Katie Robson, the passenger of an SUV that flipped on Lauzon Road.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Calvin Crosby, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death. He was sentenced to one year in jail on June 30, 2017.

The court heard the two cars collided at 106 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone. The blazer struck a light post and flipped over, pinning Robson. She died on scene.

Colthurst's Chevy Impala was found several blocks away with a flat tire.

Colthurst was previously charged with two counts of dangerous driving, but one count was stayed. He was found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

“He wasn’t found legally responsible, but was part of the incident that ultimately lead to the victim’s death,” says Dube.

When the defence and Crown entered a joint submission in November, calling for the $2,500 fine, and year of probation, the victim’s father Paul Robson told CTV News it’s a sentence that does not give justice for his daughter's death.

"It's just unbelievable," Robson said. "Nothing’s going to bring Katie back. Sorry doesn't cut it.”