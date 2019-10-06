

WINDSOR, Ont. - A three-vehicle crash late Saturday night caused an SUV to flip on its roof.

The crash happened at Wyandotte Street W. at Pelissier Street just before 11 p.m.

One of the vehicles fled the scene after the crash, but patrol officers were able to track down the car and arrest the driver.

Police say charges are pending.

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision.