A 24-year-old Windsor man is facing several assault charges after alleged unprovoked assaults.

Patrol officers were called to the 300 block of Aylmer Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and located a 71-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury consistent with being stabbed.

The man pointed to a suspect in the area who was believed responsible for the incident.

The suspect approached officers on foot. Police say he acted in an aggressive manner and did not obey officer commands.

Officers say the suspect appeared to be injured and extremely agitated.

Police deployed a Taser and ultimately gained control of the suspect and he was placed in handcuffs.

The suspect was transported to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury received prior to police arrival.

Police contained the scene and launched an investigation.

Members of the Windsor Police Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene and the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

Officers say they determined that the suspect had just been involved in a series of unprovoked assaults with two other victims leading up to his apprehension.

Investigation determined that the series of unprovoked assaults all started earlier. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect had been on foot when he approached a parking lot attendant at the corner of Glengarry Avenue and University Avenue. The suspect allegedly assaulted the 63-year-old male employee.

The suspect then proceeded south/east on foot.

The suspect then randomly walked into a residence located in the 300 block of Aylmer Avenue and allegedly proceeded to strike a 50-year-old male occupant repeatedly with a lamp shade.

The suspect finally exited the residence where he came into contact with the originally reported 71-year -old victim.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a number of knives and was stabbing at the 71-year-old victim.

The 71-year-old male defended himself with a gardening tool, striking back at the aggressor and causing him injury, according to police.

At one point police say the suspect turned his attention toward a parked unoccupied vehicle by stabbing and causing damage to it.

When police arrived, they were able to take the suspect into custody.

Jonathan Beck, 24, from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon x2, assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, unlawfully in a dwelling, mischief/property damage under $5000, breach probation x3, and breach recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.