Windsor Police Services have released more information on stabbing in downtown Windsor.

Two Windsor men were involved in an altercation in the 600 block of Assumption St. near Aylmer Ave. at around 3pm Saturday.

The aggressor, who police say brandished a large kitchen knife, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim sustained only minor injuries and was in and out of the hospital the same day.

The attacker will remain in hospital until he's well enough to face assault with a weapon and several other charges, according to police.

Major Crimes is heading up the investigation — the man facing charges is known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.