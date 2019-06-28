

Essex County OPP have arrested a 32-year-old Windsor man after a crash on Highway 3 that sent the driver of the other vehicle to hospital suffering life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place in Essex on Highway 3 between County Road 8 and Victoria Avenue around 12 p.m. on June 21.

A passenger in that vehicle was also transported to hospital, but was later released. Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a van, left the scene of the crash before officers got there.

Stephen Brewster, 32, was located and arrested on Thursday by the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) unit.

He will appear at a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 28, charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada and Highway Traffic Act offences:

-Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm (2 counts)

-Fail to stop at Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm

-Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

-Driving while under Suspension (3 counts)

-Operate Motor Vehicle - No Insurance

-Use Plate not Authorized for Motor Vehicle

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.