WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor man dies in crash in Chatham-Kent

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    A 27-year-old Windsor man has died and three London area people were taken to hospital after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

    Emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision on St. Clair Parkway between Dufferin Avenue and Stewart Line on Saturday at 3:51 p.m.

    Upon arrival, officers say they learned a vehicle travelling northbound, with four occupants, left the roadway, entered water and came to rest on the southside of the creek.

    Three occupants, a 23-year-old London woman, a 27-year-old London man and a 30-year-old Strathroy man, were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The fourth, a 27-year-old Windsor man received life saving efforts at the scene but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

    The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Const. Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

