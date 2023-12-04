Windsor man dies in crash in Chatham-Kent

A 27-year-old Windsor man has died and three London area people were taken to hospital after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision on St. Clair Parkway between Dufferin Avenue and Stewart Line on Saturday at 3:51 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned a vehicle travelling northbound, with four occupants, left the roadway, entered water and came to rest on the southside of the creek.

Three occupants, a 23-year-old London woman, a 27-year-old London man and a 30-year-old Strathroy man, were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The fourth, a 27-year-old Windsor man received life saving efforts at the scene but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Const. Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.