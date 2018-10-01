

Windsor police say a man has been arrested and another man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after dropping from the second floor of a hotel.

Patrol officers were called to a hotel located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue on Monday around 12:30 a.m.

Information received was that a person had been seriously injured after dropping from the second floor of the building.

Police say as officers arrived, the injured male was being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers began to canvass a number of people who were gathered at the scene and determined there may have been a criminal element to the incident.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

A 19-year-old Windsor man was arrested in relation to the case at the scene without incident.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.