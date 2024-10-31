Windsor man details sister’s horrific assault, calls for awareness and protection

A Windsor man is speaking out on behalf of his sister after she suffered a brutal act of violence in the city last month, which police believe to be an act of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).

Since early September, Ray Hunter said his sister Amanda has been recovering at Windsor Regional Hospital after nearly losing her life.

“It still hurts a lot to even think about it, that we almost lost her,” Hunter said

He credited first responders and bystanders for their quick actions — which he believes helped save Amanda’s life.

He detailed a lengthy list of injuries which included broken ribs, eye sockets, cheekbones, and a punctured lung.

“It’s my little sister,” he said, choked up. “I couldn’t protect her, and I feel awful for that.”

His 36-year-old sister has been in the hospital since the incident, spending the first three weeks in a coma. Hunter noted she was moved out of the ICU about four weeks ago and on Friday, she will have elastics removed from her jaw, which has been sewn shut.

“It could be a couple of years before she comes back to us somewhat normal,” he said.

On Sept. 8, the Windsor Police Service stated a woman was found on Pilette Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. with life-threatening injuries.

Amanda Hunter is recovering at the Windsor Regional Hospital after she was assaulted in early September. (Source: Hunter family)Police said an investigation found the victim was assaulted following an argument with an intimate partner inside a vehicle.

They added after the victim left the vehicle, the man sped away from the scene and knocked the victim to the ground.

Officials later said a 34-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

In 2023, Windsor City Council unanimously decided to declare IPV an epidemic. The Ontario Government has not yet followed suit.

Following the incident, Hunter feels there’s a need for more awareness and protection.

“I mean, we need to bring awareness to it — something like this should never happen to anybody,” he said. “It doesn't matter, man or woman, what happened to my sister, it was absolutely horrible.”

Despite being a private person, Hunter said it's Amanda’s hope to use her horrific experience to help others avoid similar pain.

“She asked me to relay the message, ‘If anybody is being abused by a partner, please reach out to somebody. Don't hide it,’” he said. “Doesn't matter if it’s a police officer, a counselor, a doctor, your best friend, just tell somebody so they can help you.”

The Hunter family has planned a fundraiser on Nov. 9 at the 519 Beerhouse to raise funds for any medical and financial expenses Amanda may incur on her long journey towards recovery.