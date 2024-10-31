Spits fall short of winning six games in a row

The Windsor Spitfires hosted the Soo Greyhounds Wednesday night at the WFCU Centre, looking to make it six straight wins.

It would be the Greyhounds that struck first, and then second — leading 2-0 with a pair of early first-period goals.

The Spits outshot the Greyhounds 15-1 in the second frame, but it would be mid-way through the third period when the Spitfires struck back with a goal from Ilya Protas — Ryan Abraham counted his 100th career assist on the goal.

The comeback would stop there though, as the greyhounds took it 3-1 after scoring an empty netter.

The Spits next play the Firebirds in Flint on Friday.