

CTV Windsor





A 35-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say he used a stolen credit card at a number of convenience stores and pharmacies.

Windsor police received a complaint regarding the theft of property from a vehicle which had been parked overnight in the 1200 block of Fairview Boulevard on Sunday, Oct 7 around 9:15 a.m.

Items reported stolen included a credit card.

Police say it was also reported that the stolen card had been fraudulently used at a number of convenience stores and pharmacies in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit continued the investigation and obtained surveillance video of the suspect committing the fraudulent transactions.

Officers from the Property Crimes Unit viewed the footage and were able to identify the suspect.

On Friday, Oct. 12, officers located the suspect in the 300 block of Wyandotte Street East and placed him under arrested without incident.

Police say the suspect also was found to be in possession of approximately 215 grams of suspected marijuana.

Justin Kaczmarski, 35, from Windsor, is charged with theft under $5000, fraud under $5000, using a credit card obtained by criminal offence, possession of stolen property, possession of suspected marijuana, breach of recognizance x2 and breach of probation.

Police would like to remind the community not to leave valuables inside a parked vehicle and to make sure all doors and windows are properly secured when leaving a vehicle parked. Lock it or lose it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.