WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are warning residents about the risks of displaying a pellet gun in public after an incident at an apartment building.

Officers responded for a report that a person was in possession of a firearm on Monday.

Through investigation, police say they learned a person was seen in a hallway of their apartment building with what appeared to be a firearm.

The subject was seen pulling the firearm from their waistband and pointing it in the hallway where no other people were present.

Officers went to the apartment and the person opened the door.

Officers quickly took physical control of the subject and located what appeared to be a firearm in one hand.

Further investigation revealed that what appeared to be a firearm was in fact a pellet gun.

Police told the person about the risks of displaying a pellet gun in public and specifically in the presence of police, who would be unable to distinguish it as pellet gun without physically examining it.

The pellet gun was seized for public safety due to the overt public display and totality of the circumstances involved in this incident.

Officers are reminding the public that although pellet guns are not illegal to possess, careless or illegal use of them could lead to criminal charges and/or seizure of the pellet gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.