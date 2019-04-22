

CTV Windsor





CTV Windsor would like to inform you about an important change regarding how to access our television channel.

After midnight on April 28, a government mandated transmitter update will take place to free up space in the spectrum to accommodate wireless.

This means that CTV2 Windsor’s Channel 26.1 must change its signal frequency.

Our off air signal will be moving to Channel 17.

Viewers using over-the-air rooftop or indoor antennae will need to re-scan their television channels to restore CTV2 Windsor service.

Follow these easy steps:

-Click “Settings” or “Menu” on your remote control

-Go to the “Channel” tab

-Select “Auto Channel Program”

This will scan your channels and will restore your access to CTV2 Windsor.