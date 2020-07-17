WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 25-year-old Windsor man has been charged related to several convenience store robberies in the city.

In May of 2019, Windsor police reported a robbery that had occurred at a convenience store in the 4900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

A suspect was arrested and charged. Investigators from the Major Crime Unit continued their investigation into the robbery and were able to identify a second suspect involved.

On July 11, 2020, police found and arrested the suspect without incident.

Jeremiah Dinculescu, 25, is charged with robbery.

Police say further Investigation revealed that both suspects were also involved in an attempt robbery at a convenience store located in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road, about 15 minutes before the Wyandotte Street East robbery.

Dinculescu and Christopher Temple are both charged with attempt robbery and having their face masked/disguised while committing and offence in relation to this case.

The Major Crime Branch continued to actively investigate several other convenience store robberies that had been reported. Investigators say they were able to determine that Temple was a suspect in four other robberies and he has since been arrested and charged.