WINDSOR -- A 41-year-old Windsor man is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized cocaine and fentanyl.

Members of the Windsor police drugs and guns unit were investigating suspected illegal activity on Friday where an involved residence and suspect were subsequently identified through their investigation.

Officers received judicial authorization to search the home.

At 1:30 p.m., with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit, a man was located and arrested without incident.

Through investigation, police also found suspected illicit drugs and Canadian money with the suspect.

At 2:40 p.m. police executed the search warrant at the home in the 1800 block of Buckingham Drive.

Police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and ammunition were located and seized, along with a set of brass knuckles.

Richard Zoldi, 41, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, breach of probation, and possession of a dangerous weapon - brass knuckles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.