Windsor man charged after climbing Ambassador Bridge
A sign hung by a climber over the south tower of the Ambassador Bridge facing Windsor on Saturday September 14, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Moussaoui)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:10PM EDT
A Windsor man faces charges after being caught climbing the Ambassador Bridge.
Windsor Police Service was called to the south tower of the bridge on Huron Church Rd. near Riverside Dr. W. around 8am Saturday morning.
Officers arrived to see a man making his way down a massive suspension cable, where they patiently waited to take him into custody.
According to police, a man in his early '20s was arrested without incident and charges are pending.
Police say the man had hung a sign for his band on the 118-metres high tower facing south towards Windsor.
If you thought you saw a man climbing the #AmbassadorBridge this morning, you're not crazy. A Windsor man climbed more than 118-metres to hang a sign for his band. Video courtesy of Ahmad Moussaoui.— Gord Bacon (@baconAM800) September 14, 2019
https://t.co/OqdTiAI1o6 pic.twitter.com/N3AFJJXPTg