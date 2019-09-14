

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces charges after being caught climbing the Ambassador Bridge.

Windsor Police Service was called to the south tower of the bridge on Huron Church Rd. near Riverside Dr. W. around 8am Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to see a man making his way down a massive suspension cable, where they patiently waited to take him into custody.

According to police, a man in his early '20s was arrested without incident and charges are pending.

Police say the man had hung a sign for his band on the 118-metres high tower facing south towards Windsor.