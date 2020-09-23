WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 35-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer after an impaired driving crash.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Harwich Road and Welch Line on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, police say they saw the driver trying to flee the scene with a cooler.

Through investigation, police say they believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol and an attempt was made to arrest him.

The man allegedly resisted arrest, pushed the officer and fled through the field. Attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, the man turned himself in to police. He was arrested and charged with impaired driving, failing to stop for an accident, resist arrest and assault police. He was released pending a future court date of Oct. 20.