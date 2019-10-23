WINDSOR -- An alert citizen is being credited with helping Windsor police catch an alleged thief who was trying to get into cars on Wyandotte Street.

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m.

Police say the resident called police after seeing a suspicious male trying door handles of vehicles in a parking lot and subsequently entering one of those vehicles.

Officers arrived and found the suspect as he was exiting the vehicle. The man was arrested without incident.

Through investigation, officers say they found stolen property in possession of the suspect.

Joseph Dwyer, 26, from Windsor, is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.