A 28-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle that had the keys in the ignition.

Patrol officers attended the 500 block of Hall Avenue for report of a motor vehicle that had just been stolen on Wednesday at about 1:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle had been left running in the complainants driveway to warm up with the key in the ignition and the doors locked.

At about 4:15 a.m., an officer from the K-9 Unit was on patrol in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue when they observed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

Officers say the vehicle was seen travelling in a manner that was unreasonable and dangerous for the snowy road conditions.

Police followed fresh tire marks in the snow and located the stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of Riverside Drive East.

The suspect vehicle attempted to flee but was quickly contained, say police.

The driver/lone occupant was arrested.

Christopher Dauphin, 28, from Windsor, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possess stolen property under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, possessing break in tools and dangerous driving.

Windsor Police Service would like to remind all drivers of the importance of never leaving a vehicle unattended without removing the ignition key. It is also a good reminder to always lock your vehicle.

