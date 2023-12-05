WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor man acquires sports hydration drink company

    BioSteel water bottles are seen during the opening day of the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey training camp, in Victoria, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Canopy Growth Corp. says an Ontario court has approved the sale of its BioSteel sports drink business in a pair of deals. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) BioSteel water bottles are seen during the opening day of the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey training camp, in Victoria, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Canopy Growth Corp. says an Ontario court has approved the sale of its BioSteel sports drink business in a pair of deals. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

    A Windsor entrepreneur is involved in the next chapter for BioSteel

    The company was put up for sale in September after former owner Canopy Growth announced it had obtained creditor protection for the hydration sports drink division

    Enter Windsorite Dan Crosby — Founder and CEO of the Coachwood Capital, who has now acquired the company

    Crosby said his plan is to cut back and focus on the 20 per cent of products that make 80 per cent of the revenue.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News