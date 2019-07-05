

A 38-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after OPP say he stole vehicles and intentionally crashed into a police cruiser.

Essex County OPP were called to a collision on Essex County Road 20 in Harrow on Thursday at approximately 8:20 a.m.

Information was provided that one of the involved vehicles was stolen and believed involved in other criminal incidents earlier that morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said that the involved driver had since fled the scene, stealing another vehicle from a man who had stopped to assist at the collision.

At 9:15 a.m., the suspect and vehicle were seen entering onto eastbound Highway 401 at Manning Road. The vehicle was now travelling on three tires and one rim.

Police say in the interest of public safety, OPP members strategically followed the suspect until it left the highway and was stopped on County Road 46 in Lakeshore.

Officers say the driver intentionally struck a police cruiser before exiting and fleeing on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, the accused was arrested and taken into custody.

Leo Compton, 38, of Windsor, appeared at a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Friday.

He is charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, robbery, flight from police and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.