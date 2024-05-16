WECHU getting $1.9 million in additional base funding

The Ontario government is giving the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit almost $1.9 million in additional base funding to help to support public health services in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years.

“Our government recognizes the importance of resident services delivered by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and I am pleased that our government is supporting nearly $1.9 million more in annual base funding for WECHU,” said MPP Andrew Dowie. “This follows our government’s commitment to funding a 75% share of provincial public health services at WECHU on par with its peers across the Province.”

As part of the Ontario Government’s $91.7 million investment in additional base and one-time to Public Health Units (PHUs), the 2023-24 (Jan-Mar 2024) and 2024-25 (Mar-Dec 2024) allocations will support programs and services for Ontarians across the province including in Windsor-Essex.

Through this funding, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will receive up to $359,125 in additional base funding for the 2023-24 funding year, $1,077,375 in additional base funding for the 2024-25 funding year and $461,100 in additional one-time funding for the 2023-24 funding year. This totals $1,897,600 in additional base funding to support the provision of public health programs and services in the Windsor-Essex region.