

CTV Windsor





A 19-year-old man is facing several charges after police seized a loaded handgun at a business on Drouillard Road.

Officers were called to a business in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road for a report of a man with a gun shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Police received a physical description of the suspect and converged in the area. The business was contained and attending officers entered inside to investigate.

Officers found a man with a loaded handgun.

The firearm had been concealed, and there was no evidence that he had pointed it at anyone.

The man was arrested without incident and the firearm was seized.

Keyshawn Commissiong, 19, is charged with numerous firearm related offences. He is currently of no fixed address, but does have ties to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.