Traffic blitz at intersections along Howard Avenue and Walker Road

Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit were stationed at major intersections along Howard Avenue and Walker Road to conduct traffic stops and support road safety on Wednesday.

Officers issued 36 enforcement actions for speeding, red light violations, seatbelt violations, driving with handheld devices, driving without insurance, and other offences.

Police say this is your reminder to drive carefully and keep the roads safe for everyone.

This week is Canada Road Safety Week, with the theme of “Road Safety: Every Road. Every Day. Everyone.”