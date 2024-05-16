Tools stolen during Wallaceburg break-in

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a garage break-in in Wallaceburg.

Around 1:39 p.m., police received a complaint of a break and enter in the area of Lisgar Street.

Through investigation, police learned that overnight on May 14, an unknown person had broken into a detached garage and stolen tools.

The investigation is on-going at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carmona-Moreno at manuelac@chatham-kent.ca.