Tools stolen during Wallaceburg break-in

    Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a garage break-in in Wallaceburg.

    Around 1:39 p.m., police received a complaint of a break and enter in the area of Lisgar Street.

    Through investigation, police learned that overnight on May 14, an unknown person had broken into a detached garage and stolen tools.

    The investigation is on-going at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carmona-Moreno at manuelac@chatham-kent.ca.

