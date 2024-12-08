WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Motorcyclist with improper plates evades CK police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    While on patrol in the area of Keil Drive in Chatham Saturday evening, police observed a motorcycle on the highway without a proper licence plate attached.

    According to Chatham-Kent police, the driver took off at a high rate of speed once they noticed police were attempting to pull them over.

    Police did not attempt to pursue the motorcycle due to public safety concerns.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News