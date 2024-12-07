Man arrested after livestreaming sexual abuse of child

WINDSOR
    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor Police Service say they’ve arrested a 29-year-old man after the sexual abuse of a child was livestreamed on social media.

    The Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation Friday after hearing from the Toronto Police Service that a Windsor man had made and shared a child sexual abuse video on a popular social media platform.

    Investigators were able to trace the video back to a local residence and identified the suspect.

    Police say the suspect was found and arrested downtown within two hours of the initial report.

    The 3-year-old child involved in the abuse video was also identified.

    The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following:

    • Sexual assault
    • Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age
    • Making child pornography
    • Possession of child pornography
    • Transmitting child pornography
    • Accessing child pornography

    Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is urged to immediately contact the Windsor Police Service.

