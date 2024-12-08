Windsor police continue search for fugitive

Windsor police are still searching for 34-year-old Phillip Grant, who is now ranked as Canada's fifth most wanted fugitive.

On June 29, shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to a fight in the 700 block of Erie Street East.

Witnesses told police Grant fired a single gunshot before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

Grant is wanted for two 2022 Toronto homicides.

He is described as a Black male, approximately 6'1" and 200 lbs, with a muscular build and brown eyes. He may have dreadlocks and a goatee.

He should not be approached.

The Bolo Program is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.