Mild weather in store for Windsor

A few more days of mild weather remain in the forecast.

On Sunday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a slight breeze and a high of 7 degrees.

Periods of rain are possible Sunday night with a low of plus 5 degrees.

Monday, expect more rain and a high reaching an unseasonal 11 degrees.

Conditions begin to cool down Tuesday with a chance of flurries later in the week.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Sunday night: Becoming cloudy this evening. Periods of rain beginning before morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 5.

Monday: Periods of rain. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High 11.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 3.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.