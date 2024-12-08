Mild weather in store for Windsor

WINDSOR
    A few more days of mild weather remain in the forecast.

    On Sunday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a slight breeze and a high of 7 degrees.

    Periods of rain are possible Sunday night with a low of plus 5 degrees.

    Monday, expect more rain and a high reaching an unseasonal 11 degrees.

    Conditions begin to cool down Tuesday with a chance of flurries later in the week.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

    Sunday night: Becoming cloudy this evening. Periods of rain beginning before morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 5.

    Monday: Periods of rain. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High 11.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 3.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

