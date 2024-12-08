Windsor hockey association holds first Teddy Bear Toss

Stuffed animals flew over the glass at the rink inside the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex Sunday morning.

The first annual Teddy Bear Toss for house league teams in the Windsor Minor Hockey Association supported Sparky’s Toy Drive Windsor.

Wendy McLean is the convenor of the U11, U13, and U21 divisions. The three divisions, along with U15, participated in the inaugural event.

“So, this was a way that I could think of for kids to give back,” McLean said.

Since Dec. 4, the league has held 10 teddy bear tosses across the four divisions.

In each game, the first goal cues fans and players to throw a stuffed animal onto the ice.

“What it shows to me is that Windsor Minor [Hockey Association] is about a lot more than hockey. We are a true community that comes together, and we give back to our community,” McLean said. “That’s one thing we loved about the idea of partnering with Sparky's is it's going to help people right here in our community.”

The first annual Teddy Bear Toss for house league teams in the Windsor Minor Hockey Association was held on Dec. 8, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)Sparky’s Toy Drive Windsor collects toy donations from the community to help families in need provide gifts to their children over the holidays.

By the end of the final toss Sunday afternoon, McLean said they received 419 donations made up of stuffed animals and toys and $402.10 to benefit Sparky’s.

While donations will benefit Windsor-Essex families, McLean believes the added perspective for the association’s youth is a gift that will last a lifetime.

“Well, this morning we had a little girl who came in, and she was a little hesitant about giving her teddy bear because she's like, ‘I wanted to give it to a family member,’ and I said, ‘Well, I'm sure your family member is going to get a lot of toys this Christmas, what about the kids that aren't going to get much?’” McLean recalled. “Seeing that little bit of realization and having kids acknowledge that, you know, not everybody's going to have a big Christmas this year and it's that little bit of personal growth.”

McLean plans to drop the donations off at Sparky’s this week. The convenor said there’s little doubt in her mind the toss will be a staple in the years to come.

