Windsor lawyers question prime minister at emergencies act inquiry

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced questions from Windsor lawyers Friday at the e inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.

The legal counsel for Windsor Police Service asked Trudeau if he thought the Windsor enforcement operation was a success with no loss or life of serious injuries.

“Would you agree with minister (Bill) Blair’s assessment?” the lawyer asked.

“I have no reason to disagree, yeah,” the prime minister replied.

According to a Feb. 14 conference call, Trudeau said the Windsor operation was outstanding.

He was also asked by City of Windsor lawyer Jennifer King how we can prepare for similar emergencies in the future.

“What are you doing Prime Minister to ensure such a plan is developed on an urgent basis?” King asked.

“I've made it clear to the appropriate ministers working particularly, minister Blair, emergency preparedness that preparing for emergencies of all types must be a priority of all types for this government and must involve working with partners of all levels of government,” he replied.