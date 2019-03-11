Windsor home involved in targeted shooting two days in a row
Windsor Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the 1700 block of Tourangeau Rd. near Milloy St. on March 8, 2019. ( Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 3:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2019 5:35PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a second report of gunfire involving the same home on Tourangeau Road.
Police report at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers along with EMS responded to a home at 1791 Tourangeau Road after receiving a report of gunshots being heard.
Responding officers confirm the home was the same residence involved in a ‘shots fired’ call on March 8, reported at 12:30 a.m.
Police report no one was home at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.
The responding officers discovered new damage to the home on Saturday and found a bullet inside. An investigation by the Forensic Identification Unit found a second bullet lodged in a window frame.
