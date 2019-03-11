

Windsor police are investigating a second report of gunfire involving the same home on Tourangeau Road.

Police report at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers along with EMS responded to a home at 1791 Tourangeau Road after receiving a report of gunshots being heard.

Responding officers confirm the home was the same residence involved in a ‘shots fired’ call on March 8, reported at 12:30 a.m.

Police report no one was home at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.

The responding officers discovered new damage to the home on Saturday and found a bullet inside. An investigation by the Forensic Identification Unit found a second bullet lodged in a window frame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 x4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.