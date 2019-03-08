

CTV Windsor





No one was hurt after bullet holes were found in an east Windsor home.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Tourangeau Rd for a report of gunshots being heard around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Numerous witnesses in the area reported hearing shots fired.

Officers located a number of bullet casings on the roadway and located bullet holes to the exterior of a home in the area.

CTV Windsor reporters were able to find at least two bullet holes in the siding of the home.

Police say they spoke to the occupants of the home and confirmed no one was injured.

The Windsor Police Forensic Identification Unit processed the public portion of the crime scene.

But the home is being held as a crime scene as investigators seek a warrant to search the residence.