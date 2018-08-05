

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor has been recognized for promoting responsible gambling.

The casino achieved the gold standard in what's called the "RG Check" from the Responsible Gambling Council.

The program was developed to offer gaming companies an independent assessment of their Responsible Gambling Program by examining corporate policies, help for problem gamblers, advertising and promotion.

Caesars Windsor was the first gaming facility in the world to earn designation back in 2012.

To maintain the status, properties must be re-accredited every three years.