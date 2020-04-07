WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ford employees in Windsor have been busy for the last two weeks, making face shields for local healthcare workers.

Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo says approximately 14 of their members have been working in a training room of the Windsor engine plant to make the shields.

Ford officials were unable to provide video of the manufacturing process because of physical distancing requirements.

D’Agnolo says they have already manufactured and delivered masks to local hospitals and frontline agencies.

The factory is slated to close by the company.