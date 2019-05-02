

CTV Windsor





Ford is eliminating a shift at the Ford Essex Engine Plant.

Employees found out about the midnight shift cut on Wednesday, according to Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo.

There are about 120 people who work on that shift, but D’Agnolo says he doesn’t expect layoffs because of the new 7-litre program at the Annex building in Windsor.

“It won’t impact the employees because we have a new program coming,” says D’Agnolo.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed to CTV Windsor, there will be no layoffs in the move and the 120 people on the line will be transferred to the Annex.

D’Agnolo says it is because of softening demand for the 5-litre engine for the F-150 truck.

The changes are expected to take place in the fall.