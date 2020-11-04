WINDSOR, ONT. -- A small business in Windsor has been fined for violating orders regarding face masks, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

It’s the second provincial offences fine issued by the health unit for non-compliance of the mask bylaw since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fine for the offence is $750.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says it was issued to a small business related to food supply.

“We have issued two charges to date, both related to the operator or staff not wearing masks after multiple verbal and written warnings,” says Marentette.

The first fine by WECHU was issued to a convenience store last month.