Windsor firefighters respond to two working fires Thursday

Windsor fire crews responded to two upgraded working fires in the city Thursday evening.

The first was around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Crews were called to a second fire in the 1500 block of Walker Road around 8 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews work to put out the blaze.

No word yet on how the fires started or the extent of damage.

This is a developing story, more details to come.