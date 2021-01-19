WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire Service is following work orders issued by the Ministry of Labour after the Jaws of Life crushed the finger tip of a firefighter instructor.

Fire Chief Stephen Laforet says the instructor was pointing inside the machine during a training session in November when one of the operators closed the hydraulic cutter.

Ministry orders includes a new label to be placed on the machine warning that it must remain in either the open or close position.

The old label rubbed off.

Also the Ministry ordered pointing sticks for training.

Laforet says the instructor has recovered and is back on the job.