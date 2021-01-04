WINDSOR, ONT. -- A worker was transported to hospital following an industrial accident in Windsor's east end.

Emergency crews responded to Redline Automotive Service at 3084 Jefferson Boulevard before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They came to the aid of a worker who fell while descending a ladder.

There is no official word on the extent of injuries.

However, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development was notified and has launched an investigation.

No one from Redline wanted to comment.