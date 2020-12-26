WINDSOR, ONT -- Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate a fatal industrial accident on Cantelon drive on Saturday, according to Windsor Police.

Police say a call came in for reports of an industrial accident at 6500 block of Cantelon Drive at approximately 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Initial reports indicated that the building had collapsed.

Police say a 24-year-old man from Cantelon is dead following the accident.

Last Sunday the same industrial building in the City's east end was damaged by an overnight fire.

The cause of the fire at 6500 block of Cantelon Drive is still undetermined.

The damage is estimated at $500,000

More to come.