WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to a blaze on the second floor of a house Sunday which was quickly put out by fire crews.

Crews were on the scene of an upgraded house fire around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Tourangeau Road.

Crews on scene of an upgraded house fire 1900 block of Tourangeau, fire showing on the second floor, fire attack underway. *JL — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) June 21, 2020

Windsor police had the area blocked off from traffic while crews attacked the fire.

The fire was under control and reported to be out about 15 minutes after Windsor Fire tweeted crews were on the scene.

Firefighters then performed overhaul and smoke removal.

Windsor Fire has deemed the fire accidental caused by "a torch during flat roof work," the damage is estimated at $70,000.