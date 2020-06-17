Advertisement
Firefighters put out blaze at Windsor duplex
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 7:43AM EDT
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters were called to a blaze at a duplex on Moy Avenue.
Crews responded to the 1600 block of Moy around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
After fire attack and ventilation, the fire was put out.
It was in the lower unit.
No word on injuries.