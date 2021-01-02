WINDSOR, ONT. -- It was a busy New Year’s Eve for Windsor firefighters.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 1100 block of Marion Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a second floor window.

Acting chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste tells CTV News the fire started in the kitchen from a pot left unattended on the stove.

A second fire broke out just before midnight at a boarded up, abandoned building at Felix and College Avenues.

Coste said the fire is not suspicious in nature.

There were no injuries reported and damage estimates are still unknown.