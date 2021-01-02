Advertisement
Windsor fire crews battle two fires New Year's Eve
Fire crews responded to a house fire on Marion Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- It was a busy New Year’s Eve for Windsor firefighters.
Crews were called to a house fire in the 1100 block of Marion Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Smoke could be seen billowing from a second floor window.
Acting chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste tells CTV News the fire started in the kitchen from a pot left unattended on the stove.
A second fire broke out just before midnight at a boarded up, abandoned building at Felix and College Avenues.
Coste said the fire is not suspicious in nature.
There were no injuries reported and damage estimates are still unknown.