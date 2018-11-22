

CTV Windsor





Windsor lottery players are being asked to check their tickets.

The winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw on Wednesday was sold in Windsor.

Lotto 6/49 includes a Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw along with each and every draw, offering players 104 more chances to become a millionaire each year.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor,” said Randy Weyersberg, OLG vice president of marketing and planning.

Also, an ENCORE ticket, worth $100,000, was sold in London.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the Winning Numbers page on OLG.ca or on the OLG Lottery App.