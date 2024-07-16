Windsor family swims into side-hustle – and so can you
As many look for ways to make extra money, a south Windsor family is doing so by renting out their backyard pool.
Tom and Shauna Skinner said it was an idea that came to them last summer.
“I just started researching how can we rent out our pool. And someone smarter than me had already come up with the idea,” said Shauna.
Using an online service, the family listed their backyard online for a brief “trial” in 2023.
In a single month, they said they made $1,200.
“Which helps pay for the upkeep of the pool,” Tom said.
"You can imagine in this economy, every family is looking to make extra money," Shauna added.
Shauna and Tom Skinner’s backyard pool, seen on July 15, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
The Skinners are using an app called Swimply – but with services like Airbnb, Facebook Marketplace, Uber, and SkipTheDishes, there’s no shortage of services that allow people to take on a so-called side-hustle (a source of income on top of their day job).
“I've seen some really fun, creative ideas,” financial educator Danica Nelson told CTV News.
A study released by H&R Block Canada, Inc. earlier this spring found that 28 per cent, or nearly 9 million Canadians, are now doing so-called “gig work,” up from 13 per cent in 2022.
“Let's be honest, the cost of living is increasing more and more. So we got to be creative with it,” Nelson said.
For anyone looking to venture into a side-hustle, Nelson recommended a “good ol’ brain dump.”
“Get all of your ideas into a list. Any ideas you've ever had,” she said. “What are you really good at? What do you enjoy doing? Because yes, we are making money because we need it to survive, but we may as well enjoy the process in the meantime as well.”
Shauna and Tom Skinner’s backyard pool, seen on July 15, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
From there, Nelson suggested hitting the net.
Google some ideas. Join a Facebook group for side-hustles.
“You can also build a community around other people looking to make money on the side,” she said.
She said she’d never heard of people renting out their backyard pool until the Skinners – who say they’ve already had a busy summer.
"We just started advertising a couple weeks ago. So we've already had two guests come and we have a couple more bookings upcoming," Shauna said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Police had clues that something was amiss before the Trump rally shooting
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
Jack Black's Tenacious D bandmate faces backlash over comment about Trump assassination attempt
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has sparked outrage and had a show in Australia postponed after band member Kyle Gass made an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
'No room for complacency': New trend shows number of auto thefts decreasing across Canada
Following a peak in auto theft crimes in 2022 and 2023, the number of incidents in most of the country decreased in the first half of this year.
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
'Somebody who knows Canada well': Ambassador says of Trump running mate JD Vance
Canada's ambassador to the United States says Sen. JD Vance, the recently announced pick for former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, 'knows Canada well.'
DEVELOPING 2024 U.S. election latest: With Trump as its official presidential nominee, RNC enters second day
The Republican National Convention heads into its second day -- now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee. Here's the latest.
Weather warnings: Nearly all provinces and one territory facing higher-than-normal heat
Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, according to local forecasts.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Body recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police said a body has been recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener.
-
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
-
Search continues for two missing women in the Grand River
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
London
-
Highway 402 closure due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
-
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for London region
Another wave of thunderstorms may develop this morning which could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail.
Barrie
-
South central Ontario under a severe thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Ontario
-
Barrie man charged with murder in roommate’s death
Second-degree murder charge against Sonny Stephens of Barrie in death of Eric Beecroft.
-
1 person dead after being struck by train along Barrie GO line
One person is dead after being struck by a GO train along Barrie's Go Line on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police stress safety on trails after another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont.
Following another fatal all-terrain vehicle crash, this time in Powassan, Ontario Provincial Police are calling on ATV drivers to take every safety precaution they can before going out in the trails.
-
Single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 near Burk’s Falls
A 68-year-old from Oshawa has been charged following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Strong Township on Monday.
-
Motorcycle, moose collide on Hwy. 17 in northwestern Ont.
A 74-year-old motorcycle driver was injured last week when he collided with a moose.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Police stress safety on trails after another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont.
Following another fatal all-terrain vehicle crash, this time in Powassan, Ontario Provincial Police are calling on ATV drivers to take every safety precaution they can before going out in the trails.
-
Motorcycle, moose collide on Hwy. 17 in northwestern Ont.
A 74-year-old motorcycle driver was injured last week when he collided with a moose.
-
Cities can’t clear encampments, don’t have resources to solve problem, report to Sault council says
A report by an Ontario municipal group says cities are bearing the brunt of the homeless crisis, but don’t have the legal or financial means to deal with the problem.
Ottawa
-
Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Ottawa this week
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
-
Sale prices for homes over $1M rose 8 per cent in 2024
Sales of luxury homes in Ottawa rose in the first half of 2024, signaling heightened market confidence among buyers and sellers, according to a new report by real estate giant Engel and Volkers.
-
Family near Brockville, Ont. struggling to find summer camps for their two autistic children
A family from just outside of Brockville, Ont. is running out of options for their two autistic children to go to summer camp this year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Flooding in Peel Region causing manhole covers to rise: police
Heavy rain in the Greater Toronto Area is causing manhole covers in parts of Peel Region to lift off the ground, police say.
-
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
-
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Montreal
-
Amazon warehouse workers sound alarm ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16-17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers.
-
Despite an industrial past, Montreal's Lachine Canal now a popular fishing spot
Live music pulses through the air as Henry Leung casts a lure into the murky waters of the Lachine Canal at a site wedged between a noisy festival and the high-rises of Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood.
-
Pascal Vincent becomes head coach of the Laval Rocket
Quebecer Pascal Vincent has been hired as head coach by the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens' club-school confirmed Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
-
Manitoba man who rammed gates of Rideau Hall granted statutory release
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed the gates of Rideau Hall with a truck in 2020 to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted statutory release.
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: The heat wave is here...and it's staying for at least a week
A heat warning is in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta.
-
Weather warnings: Nearly all provinces and one territory facing higher-than-normal heat
Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, according to local forecasts.
-
Case backlog at Alberta medical examiner's office spurs call to regulate drug supply
On average, death investigations in Alberta are taking nine months to complete. Investigations that require more time are considered backlogged. In 2023, there were more than 1,400 cases, nearly four times more than in 2022
Calgary
-
Emergency crews work to recover body in Calgary's Bow River
Police and firefighters are working to recover a body from the Bow River on Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Prolonged heat event begins, daytime highs between 28 C to 36 C for at least a week
Heat warnings have been expanded across the Prairies due to persistent heat overtaking the region.
-
Historic plane to be removed from inside Calgary office building
A Canadian-made bush plane that's long been a part of the atrium of a Calgary office building will soon have a new place to live.
Regina
-
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
-
'It's a great experience': Fans reminisce as cleanup begins for Country Thunder Saskatchewan
Country Thunder Saskatchewan has wrapped up its 2024 iteration – with cleanup teams out in full force Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Firefighting crews from Australia and New Zealand on the way to help B.C. fire fight
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
-
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
-
'Enhancing the economics': TC Energy staffers discuss how they view Indigenous involvement in projects
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier David Eby beamed with praise as they celebrated the Haisla Nation in late June.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after B.C. mammoth statue set ablaze
Mounties say a 41-year-old man is facing possible criminal charges, including arson, after a driftwood mammoth sculpture was set ablaze Monday in Colwood, B.C.
-
Firefighting crews from Australia and New Zealand on the way to help B.C. fire fight
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
-
Mounties say man with bra on head tried to stab stranger in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings issued across the Maritimes, thunderstorm watches in N.S. lifted
Heat warnings are once again issued across most of the Maritimes Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 31 C.
-
Nova Scotia inmate dies at medium security prison: Correctional Service Canada
An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
-
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
-
Firefighter hopes rain will be sufficient to dampen western Labrador wildfire
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
-
Premier says weather co-operating as firefighters attack Labrador City blaze
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.