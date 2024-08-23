No beaches closed or under warning ahead of a warm weekend

It’s expected to be a warm weekend and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced no area beaches are closed or under warnings due to bacteria.

If you want a beach day, here’s a look at the forecast for Windsor-Essex:

Friday: Sunny. High 26, humidex 29.

Friday night: Clear, low 14.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29, humidex 34.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.