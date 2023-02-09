Windsor Express hosting Trades Expo for students to explore career prospects

The Windsor Express and their community partners are hosting their second annual skilled trades expo on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the WFCU Centre.

The aim of the event is to offer youth and their parents an opportunity to explore career prospects in the in-demand trades industry. Educators, in addition to public and private sector trades representatives, will be on hand.

The expo is for students from grades seven to 12 and their parents.

Dan Fister, vice president of community partnerships for the Express, feels that this is a great opportunity for youth to gain knowledge about career opportunities.

"It's tougher and tougher for businesses to find people,” said Fister. “What a better way to begin a career starting in high school to better understand the associated benefits with the skilled trades to build a better future for Windsor and Essex."

As a bonus, each student expo participant will receive a Windsor Express swag bag that includes one ticket to an Express home game, two tickets for parents and a food voucher.

Parents and students can visit the express website for sign-up information.

Poster for Trades Expo for students hosted by Windsor Express. (Courtesy: Windsor Express)