Windsor Express hosting Trades Expo for students to explore career prospects

Students taking part in the 2022 Trades Expo hosted by the Windsor Express. (Courtesy: Windsor Express) Students taking part in the 2022 Trades Expo hosted by the Windsor Express. (Courtesy: Windsor Express)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver